Sindh Chamber Of Agriculture Demands For Appointment Of Honest Officer As DC Badin
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 10:46 PM
Sindh Chamber of Agriculture (SCA) on Wednesday demanded of the Sindh Govt to appoint grower's friendly deputy commissioner in district Badin so that genuine problems of the growers could be resolved
A meeting of the growers of Badin district was held here at the office of Sindh Chamber of Agriculture under the chair of its Vice President Muhammad Khan Sarejo.
The growers alleged that officials of Revenue department were involved in massive corruption and their genuine issues were not being resolved without paying money as a bribe.