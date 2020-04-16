The Sindh Chamber of Agriculture (SCA) Thursday expressed support for the provincial government's measures for containment of the coronavirus spread

In a statement issued here, the SCA President Syed Meeran Muhammad Shah said the farmers' community supported the decisions and actions taken by the Sindh government.

They appreciated the government's decision to allow the traders selling agricultural inputs and machinery to continue working for 9 hours in a day.

The SCA also thanked the government for allowing the movement of the harvested crop. The SCA President expressed hope that the provincial government would also ensure hassle-free wheat procurement process in the province.