UrduPoint.com

Sindh Changes Markets, Hotels, Marriage Hall Timings

Sumaira FH Published June 17, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Sindh changes markets, hotels, marriage hall timings

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Sindh Home department has decided to impose specific restrictions on the timings of markets, hotels, restaurants and marriage halls with immediate effect to overcome the power outages across the province for a month.

According to an order issued here on Friday, all the markets, bazars, shops and shopping malls, shall be closed by 9 pm except medical stores, pharmacies, hospitals, petrol pumps, CNG stations, bakeries and milk shops.

All the marriage halls, banquets and marriage functions shall be closed by 10:30pm. And, all the hotels, restaurants, coffee shops and cafes by 11pm.

The order shall remain in force with immediate effect and until July 16, 2022.

The decision has been taken in view of the Federal Cabinet's decision on June 07 to take effective measures to reduce the load shedding of electricity hours through the conservation of the electricity and so on.

Related Topics

Sindh Load Shedding CNG Petrol Electricity Marriage June July Market All Cabinet

Recent Stories

Aamir Liaqat Hussain's death: ECP issues schedule ..

Aamir Liaqat Hussain's death: ECP issues schedule for by-polls on seat fell vaca ..

1 minute ago
 Hina Khar asks people to avoid pre-judging outcome ..

Hina Khar asks people to avoid pre-judging outcome of FATF's plenary meeting

60 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UAE express desire to promote bilateral ..

Pakistan, UAE express desire to promote bilateral cooperation in health sector

2 hours ago
 E-commerce can address unemployment issue in Pakis ..

E-commerce can address unemployment issue in Pakistan: Saif Ghauri

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan can't take credit of removing Pakistan' ..

Imran Khan can't take credit of removing Pakistan's name from FATF's grey list: ..

2 hours ago
 ECP schedules by-poll for Karachi NA seat left beh ..

ECP schedules by-poll for Karachi NA seat left behind by Aamir Liaquat

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.