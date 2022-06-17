Sindh changes markets, hotels, marriage hall timings

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Sindh Home department has decided to impose specific restrictions on the timings of markets, hotels, restaurants and marriage halls with immediate effect to overcome the power outages across the province for a month.

According to an order issued here on Friday, all the markets, bazars, shops and shopping malls, shall be closed by 9 pm except medical stores, pharmacies, hospitals, petrol pumps, CNG stations, bakeries and milk shops.

All the marriage halls, banquets and marriage functions shall be closed by 10:30pm. And, all the hotels, restaurants, coffee shops and cafes by 11pm.

The order shall remain in force with immediate effect and until July 16, 2022.

The decision has been taken in view of the Federal Cabinet's decision on June 07 to take effective measures to reduce the load shedding of electricity hours through the conservation of the electricity and so on.