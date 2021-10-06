UrduPoint.com

Sindh Chief CM Condoles Over Demise Of Former President PPP Jacobabad Distt

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 07:31 PM

Sindh Chief CM condoles over demise of Former President PPP Jacobabad Distt

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday visited Village Muhammadpur Odho of Jacobabad district, to offer condolence on the sad demise of Former President of PPP Jacobabad District and former Chairman District Council Jacobabad Muhammad Panah Odho, who died recently

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah stayed there for some time and condoled with Jawaid Alam Odho and other members of his family.

He also prayed to God Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage and fortitude and soothed with kind words to the bereaved family.

Sindh Ministers Shabbir Ahmed Khan Bijarani, Mumtaz Jakhrani and Mukesh Kumar Chawala, Aijaz Ahmed Jakhrani, MPAs Muhammad Aslam Abro, Suhrab Sarki, Sharjeel Inam Memon, Commissioner Larkana Division, DIG Police Larkana Range, Deputy Commissioner, SSP Jacobabad and other PPP leaders and workers were also present on the occasion.

