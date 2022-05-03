UrduPoint.com

Sindh Chief Minister, Act8ing Sindh Goveernor Offers Eid Ul Fitr Prayers At Ghari Khuda Bux Bhutto

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Sindh Chief Minister, Act8ing Sindh Goveernor offers Eid ul Fitr prayers at Ghari Khuda Bux Bhutto

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :The Sndh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along-with Acting Sindh Governor Agha Siraj Khan Durrani and Former Sindh Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayers here on Tuesday in front of Mausoleum of Martyrs of Bhutto Family at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto.

On the occasion, President PPP District Larkana MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, former Provincial Minister and MPA Sohail Anwar Sial, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's Political Secretary Jamil Ahmed Soomro, Commissioner Larkana Ghanwar Khan Leghari. Deputy Commissioner Larkana Tariq Manzoor Chandio, DIG Larkana, SSP Larkana besides PPP leader Imran Jatoi, former District Larkana President Abdul Fattah Bhutto, Kamran Odano, Ghulam Mustafa Leghari, Panjal Sangi, Anwar Lohar, Abdul Nabi Leghari, PPP leaders, workers and villagers, notables of the area and officials of Police department, divisional and district officials also offered Eid payers.

Special prayers offered for the solidarity, peace, and prosperity and progress stability of the country and for the welfare of the people of PakistanThe Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Sha along-with Acting Sindh Governor Agha Siraj Khan Durrani exchanged Eid greetings individually with each person present on the occasion at eid gah of Ghari Khuda Bux Bhutto.

