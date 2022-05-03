Sindh Chief Minister and ActingSindh Governor visits Bhutt o family graveyard in Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto on eid day

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah along-with Acting Sindh Governor Agha Siraj Khan Durrani on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, visited the graves of the martyrs of Bhutto family in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, some 32 kms off from here on Tuesday.

They went to the grave of assassinated PPP Chairperson Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and laid a floral wreath at the grave and also offered "Fateha"for the "Eesal-i- Sawab".

They were accompanied by Former Sindh Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, MPA Suhail Anway Sial, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's Political Secretary Jamil Ahmed Soomro, Muhammad Ali Bhutto, Khair Muhammad Shaikh, Abdul Fateh Bhutto, Aijaz Leghari, Ghulam Mustafa Leghari, Commissioner Larkana division, DIG Larkana, Deputy Commissioner Larkana , SSP Larkana Leaders and workers of PPP and others remained there for some time.

Sindh Chief Minister along-with Acting Sindh Governor also laid floral wreath at the grave of Founder Chairman of PPP and Former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and offered 'Fateha'.

They visited the grave of Former Chairperson of PPP and First Lady Madar-e-Jamhooriat Late Begum Nusrat Bhutto. He also offered fateha at the grave and laid floral wreaths.

They also visited the grave of late Shireen Amir Begum, the first wife of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and laid floral wreaths at the grave.

Later, They also visited the graves of Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Shaheed Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto and laid floral wreaths and offered fateha.

Talking to media on the occasion, the Chief Minister congratulated Eid greetings to the people of the Country and especially the people of Sindh Province and said that with the blessing Almighty Allah the Eid-ul-Fitur was passed in a peaceful manner.

Chief Minister said that under the directives of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari we are trying our best to solve the problems of the people, to provide basic facilities and to provide Job Opportunities to the educated youth on merit basis, so that the relief and justice may be provided to the people without any discrimination and we are working on war footing basis in this regard.

In response to a question, he said that the PPP would participate fully in the local bodies elections.

In response to another question, Sindh Chief Minister said that preparations for Imran Khan's May sit-in would be the same as last night.