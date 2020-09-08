UrduPoint.com
Sindh Chief Minister Appoints Acting VC For Newly Established Arts University

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has appointed Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar as Acting Vice-Chancellor of newly established Shaheed Allah Bux Soomro University of Art, Design and Heritage Jamshoro.

According to a notification of the Universities and Boards Department, Government of Sindh, issued here on Tuesday, Dr. Bhai Khan Shar was already working as Director at Centre of Excellence in Art and Design Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro that was recently upgraded as Shaheed Allah Bux Soomro University of Art, Design and Heritage Jamshoro. After receiving the notification of appointment, Dr. Bhai Khan termed establishment of an art university as a gift to the people of Sindh and vowed to try level best to come up to their expectations and to uplift standards of the art education. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar belongs to a small village Mengho Fakir situated near Thari Mirwah town of district Khairpur Mir's.

He got his intermediate from Khaipur Mir's and graduated from Mehran University Jamshoro in Architecture Department. Dr. Shar was appointed as lecturer at MUET in 1988 and later received a scholarship for PhD in University of New Castle upon Tyne, England. After completion of his Doctorate, he returned to Pakistan and in 2005 he was decorated as a full fledged professor. Dr. Shar joined the Centre of Excellence in Art and Design as Director in 2007 and worked day and night for uplifting its educational standard and succeeded to upgrade it as 1st public sector Art University of Pakistan.

He has been graced with multiple awards for services in the education sector and recently the Government of Sindh appointed him Chairman of board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Sukkur.

More Stories From Pakistan

