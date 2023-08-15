Open Menu

Sindh Chief Minister Appoints Dean Sindh University

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2023 | 08:02 PM

Sindh Chief Minister appoints Dean Sindh University

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has appointed Prof. Dr. Lachman Das Dhomeja as Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology University of Sindh Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has appointed Prof. Dr. Lachman Das Dhomeja as Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology University of Sindh Jamshoro.

According to the announcement from Sindh Universities and Boards Department, Prof. Dr.

Lachman Das Dhomeja who was earlier serving as Professor of Dr. Abdul Hussain Shah Bukhari Postgraduate Centre of Information and Communication University of Sindh has been appointed Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology of the same university for a period of three years.

His appointment as Dean has been ordered by Sindh Chief Minister on the recommendation of the Vice Chancellor, the university spokesman informed.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Technology Same Jamshoro Murad Ali Shah From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Azeri FM discuss bilateral rel ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Azeri FM discuss bilateral relations over phone

3 minutes ago
 On directives of Hazza bin Zayed, Al Ain Club laun ..

On directives of Hazza bin Zayed, Al Ain Club launches various initiatives, offe ..

18 minutes ago
 Residents record protest over construction of Boon ..

Residents record protest over construction of Booni Road

1 minute ago
 GB govt to take necessary steps to prepare for nat ..

GB govt to take necessary steps to prepare for natural disasters induced by clim ..

1 minute ago
 Two caught for pilfering electricity

Two caught for pilfering electricity

1 minute ago
 Incredible feat as lady cop breaks record in 76km ..

Incredible feat as lady cop breaks record in 76km Ultra-marathon

1 minute ago
Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives Emirates Club’s ne ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives Emirates Club’s new signing and World Cup Winner ..

33 minutes ago
 Literary Luminary: Dr. Abdul Saboor Baloch selecte ..

Literary Luminary: Dr. Abdul Saboor Baloch selected for Tamgha-i-Imtiaz

57 minutes ago
 DC inaugurates Ab Gaon Chamkeinge campaign

DC inaugurates Ab Gaon Chamkeinge campaign

57 minutes ago
 'Work of art' sends Spain into first World Cup fin ..

'Work of art' sends Spain into first World Cup final

57 minutes ago
 UK's long-term sick pile pressure on economy

UK's long-term sick pile pressure on economy

57 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives former police officers

RAK Ruler receives former police officers

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan