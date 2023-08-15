Sindh Chief Minister appoints Dean Sindh University

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has appointed Prof. Dr. Lachman Das Dhomeja as Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology University of Sindh Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has appointed Prof. Dr. Lachman Das Dhomeja as Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology University of Sindh Jamshoro.

According to the announcement from Sindh Universities and Boards Department, Prof. Dr.

Lachman Das Dhomeja who was earlier serving as Professor of Dr. Abdul Hussain Shah Bukhari Postgraduate Centre of Information and Communication University of Sindh has been appointed Dean Faculty of Engineering and Technology of the same university for a period of three years.

His appointment as Dean has been ordered by Sindh Chief Minister on the recommendation of the Vice Chancellor, the university spokesman informed.