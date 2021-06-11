Sindh Chief Minister appoints Dr. Syed Javed Iqbal as Dean Arts Faculty Sindh University

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah who is also the Chancellor of public universities of the province has appointed Prof. Dr. Syed Javed Iqbal as the Dean Faculty of Arts, University of Sindh Jamshoro.

The Registrar University of Sindh informed here on Friday that Prof. Dr. Syed Javed Iqbal of Department of urdu would perform his duty as Dean Faculty of Arts with immediate effect till Martch 22, 2024, the date of his retirement from service.