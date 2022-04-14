UrduPoint.com

Sindh Chief Minister Attends Father's Death Anniversary At Ancestral Village

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2022 | 09:56 PM

Sindh Chief Minister attends father's death anniversary at ancestral village

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday attended the 15th death anniversary of his father Syed Abdullah Shah at his ancestral village Wahur near Sehwan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday attended the 15th death anniversary of his father Syed Abdullah Shah at his ancestral village Wahur near Sehwan.

Syed Murad Ali Shah offered Fateha at the grave of his father and former Chief Minister Syed Abdullah Shah in the ancestral graveyard.

Talking to media on the occasion, Chief Minister Sindh said that local body elections in Sindh would be held in two phases and the first phase would be held on June 26th.

He said that the second phase of local body elections would be held in July for which preparations have been started.

Replying to a question, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the decision on how long the present government would last would be taken by all parties together.

The Sindh Chief Minister said that during the visit of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to Sindh, talks were held with him for resolving the issues of the province and hoped that all issues would be resolved.

He said that PPP has talked to the Federal government to form South Punjab province while no new province can be formed in Sindh.

Replying to a question regarding Asif Ali Zardari becoming the President of Pakistan, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that all parties would take a unanimous decision in this regard.

He said that the issue of water had been discussed with the Prime Minister and he would soon meet him in Islamabad.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister laid a wreath at his father's mausoleum and offered Fateha.

