Sindh Chief Minister calls for designating separate judges by SHC for hearing street crime cases

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday urged Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to operationalise Mai Bakhtawar Airport, Islamkot and requested the Sindh High Court (SHC) to designate separate judges for hearing street crime cases.

He said this while chairing the 24th meeting of the Apex Committee in the committee room of CM's House here, said a statement.

Syed Murad Ali Shah reviewed the implementation of the decisions which had been taken by the Apex Committee in its previous meetings and issued necessary instruction for conducting security audit of important installations.

Sindh Minister Nasir Shah, Adviser Law Murtaza Wahab, Corps Commander Karachi Lt Gen Humayun Aziz, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, DG Ranger Major Gen. Omer Bukhari, IG Sindh Mushtaq Maher, ACS Home Usman Chachar, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahalwani, Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, concerned provincial secretaries, advocate general Sindh and Prosecutor General Sindh attended the meeting.

The meeting was told that around 8195 Madaris/Imambargahs are located on the main roads or arteries, therefore it was decided that onward no NOC would be issued for establishment of Madaris/Imambargah on the main road.

The meeting was told that draft bill `Sindh Deeni Madaris Act-2016' submitted by Auqaf department, vetted by law department has been submitted to the chief minister through a summary for approval.

The Ministry of Interior has notified a working group under the chairmanship of secretary Ministry of Education with representatives of concerned ministries and agencies which has to deliberate on madaris reforms, registration, government funding, mainstreaming, curriculum and foreign funding etc.

The meeting, taking policy decision, decided to register Madaris as an educational institution by the education department instead of the Auqaf department.

The meeting was told that the Safe City project as decided by the Apex Committee has been complied partly.

They include facial recognition system, intelligent traffic management system (ITMS), big data analysis system, e-patrolling and model police stations/smart policing and Sindh police automation-decision support system.

The legal and financial decisions required to be implemented, include safe city authority- its bill has been passed by the assembly, feasibility study to install 10,000 cameras to be installed at 2000 sites, arrangement of funds.

At this, the chief minister said that he would release funds from block allocation shortly.

The other components such as installation of trackers in motorcycles, introduction of RFID Number Plates as approved by the Cabinet and establishment of a Ballistic Laboratory for firearms registration are underway.

The meeting was told that currently 2500 CCTV cameras were functional and being monitored through Command & Control center located at the CPO.

The meeting decided to install HD CCTV cameras at all the exit and entry points so that movement of vehicles and people could be monitored.

The overall financial estimate of Safe City project has been made at Rs 24 billion.

The meeting was told that a separate law to try street crime cases separately was under process for which guidance from Sindh High Court were being sought.

It was pointed out that street crimes could be effectively tried under existing laws and the trial by Session Court was more effective than trial by the magistrate.

The Prosecutor General told the meeting that as per Apex Committee decision, he has prepared guidelines and circulated among Investigation Officers/Police officers through IGP for invoking more strict sections of law.

The meeting was also told that every Saturday training sessions were held for I.O and FIA officials on terror financing and money laundering. The meeting appreciated the implementation of the Apex Committee decision.

The meeting decided to request the high court to designate session courts exclusively for trying street crimes.

The meeting was told that terrorism was on its peach in 2013 when 51 incidents had taken place which went on containing and finally six incidents took place in 2020.

The Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon said that in 2013 some 2789 cases of killing were reported which went down to 491 in 2019. The incident of target killing recorded at 509 in 2013 came down to 12 in 2019. Kidnapping for ransom came down from 78 in 2013 to 41 in 2019. Similarly, 533 cases of extortion were reported in 2013 which also came down to 128 in 2019, he said.

If heinous criminal activities of 2019 are compared with 2020 (upto August) it showed a reduction of 43 cases in killings, reduction of five cases in target killing, 7 in ransom and 12 in extortion, the Additional IG said.

The mobile phone snatching has increased by 1101, four wheelers snatching has reduced by 34 vehicles, two wheelers snatching has increased by 336 vehicles.

At this the committee members urged police to start operation against the shopkeepers who were purchasing spare parts of snatched vehicles and mobile phones.

In 2020, 2685 accused involved in robberies were arrested, 416 held red-handed, 19 were killed in police encounters and 3121 weapons of different kinds were recovered.

The Additional IG Karachi told the meeting that in 2020, 90 robbers were released, including 152 in the first week of their arrest, 114 within two weeks, 140 in 30 days, 163 in three months, 183 in six month and 156 over Sindh months of their arrest.

Sharing a case study of lengthy criminal procedure, the Additional IG Karachi said that an accused was arrested on April 16, 2017 in a robbery with murder case in the jurisdiction of Maripur police.

On September 20, 2017 charge was framed and 95 hearings of the case were held and nine times the complainant was called to record the statement and on July 14, 2020 the accused was acquitted, he added.

The meeting decided to strengthen the prosecution and in case of the bail of robbers appeals would be filed.

The meeting was told that as decided by the Apex Committee in its last meeting, appeals have been filed in acquittal cases of black listed criminals/terrorists.

The IG Police and Rangers and PG conveyed compliance of the decision.

It was also pointed out that the acquittal of accused in Daniel Pearl Case and acquittal of one of the accused in PIDC bomb blast have been challenged in supreme court.

The meeting was told that a list of 268 under-trial black list criminals/terrorists has been shared with PG for effective prosecution.

The meeting was told that as per its earlier decision security of all the CPEC projects employees, particularly the Chinese have been strengthened.

There are 12 CPEC projects in progress in the province in which 1028 Chinese personnel are working.

The Chinese personnel have been provided 4372 law enforcement agencies personnel, including police, Rangers, FC and army for security. 136 non-CPEC projects are going on where 1052 Chinese are working. They have also been provided 268 police, Rangers, FC and army personnel for security.

It was pointed out that Mai Bakhtawar Airport, Islamkot is pending operationalization by CAA in view of vulnerability of road travel, commercial viability and travel cost.

At this the chief minister directed the chief secretary to sing an MO with CAA so that the airport could be made operational.

The meeting was informed that there were some important points where security was required to be strengthened further. These points have been categorized according to their sensitivity and out of 344 points, 115 belonged Karachi, 141 Hyderabad and 88 Sukkur.

The IG Sindh Police told the meeting that the security audit of all dargah/shrines has been done and shared with the concerned deputy commissioners. Necessary police force has been deployed according to the sensitivity, he said.

He said that there were 560 shrines in the province and their security has also been categorized as per their sensitivity and requirement. After re-opening of the shrines, 819 policemen and security guards have been deployed there, he added.

The IG Sindh Police told the chief minister that there were four bordering areas of Sindh with Balochistan and Punjab, they include Kashmore, Jacobabad, Shahdadkot and Ghotki where 16 police stations and 60 check posts have been established with a force of 1072 policemen. They have been mobilized with 22 vehicles and 11 motorcycles.

The meeting was informed that during patrolling along with border 357 criminals have been arrested against which 202 cases have been filed.

The IGP said that patrolling in the katcha area has also been intensified.

The chief minister said that so far 100 development schemes, including 14 of water supply & sanitation, 80 roads; two of health, and mega schemes have been completed for Rs5.3 billion in 2018-19.

During 2019-20 some 91 schemes, including 24 of water & sewerage, 63 roads, two local governments and two mega projects for Rs 11 billion have been completed.

Similarly, 347 schemes of water supply, buildings, roads, health, local government, solid waste and 21 mega projects are going on for Rs 159,167.162 million against which Rs 50,612.43 million have been utilized.