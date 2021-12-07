Sindh Chief Minister calls on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House here Tuesday. Spokesperson Sindh Government and Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab were also present in the meeting, said a statement issued by the spokesperson of the Sindh Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House here Tuesday. Spokesperson Sindh Government and Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab were also present in the meeting, said a statement issued by the spokesperson of the Sindh Governor.

They discussed the matters of mutual interest including overall law and order situation, development of the province and promotion of mutual relations to improve quality of life of the people.