Sindh Chief Minister chairs BoD meeting of NICVD

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah here on Thursday chaired a meeting of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) Board of Directors and discussed in detail the envisaged expansion of the facility

Expressing his satisfaction with regard to range of heart healthcare related assistance being provided to the people from across the country through series of interventions, including satellite clinics, he assured that the government would ensure regular assistance to the institute.

It was after extensive deliberations that a sum of Rs.

70 million was approved as grant for the NICVD.

The meeting also approved the hiring of the services of local consultants (cardiologists) for the network of NICVD satellite clinics so as to meet the growing needs of the patients.

On the occasion, the slot for a media coordinator for the NICVD was also approved with the motive to ensure proper projection of the services being provided to the masses.

Syed Murad Ali Shah urged the NICVD administration to remain vigilant of unscrupulous elements (if any) at the institute with due provision for across the board accountability.

