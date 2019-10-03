UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Chief Minister Chairs BoD Meeting Of NICVD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 02:47 PM

Sindh Chief Minister chairs BoD meeting of NICVD

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah here on Thursday chaired a meeting of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) Board of Directors and discussed in detail the envisaged expansion of the facility

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah here on Thursday chaired a meeting of the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) Board of Directors and discussed in detail the envisaged expansion of the facility.

Expressing his satisfaction with regard to range of heart healthcare related assistance being provided to the people from across the country through series of interventions, including satellite clinics, he assured that the government would ensure regular assistance to the institute.

It was after extensive deliberations that a sum of Rs.

70 million was approved as grant for the NICVD.

The meeting also approved the hiring of the services of local consultants (cardiologists) for the network of NICVD satellite clinics so as to meet the growing needs of the patients.

On the occasion, the slot for a media coordinator for the NICVD was also approved with the motive to ensure proper projection of the services being provided to the masses.

Syed Murad Ali Shah urged the NICVD administration to remain vigilant of unscrupulous elements (if any) at the institute with due provision for across the board accountability.

PP/rh/mkm/

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah Media From Government Million

Recent Stories

Provision of clean drinking water; a matter of our ..

10 minutes ago

PIA to start flights operation for Malaysia from O ..

2 minutes ago

RPO hails police efforts in Chunian incident

2 minutes ago

Ramiz asks Pakistan to relook bowling options

2 minutes ago

Eight arrested for selling adulterated milk

2 minutes ago

27 new projects to be launched under CPEC this yea ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.