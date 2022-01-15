Sindh Chief Minister chairs meeting of Taskforce on Covid19

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over a meeting of Provincial Taskforce on Coronavirus at CM House on Saturday to review overall Covid-19 and its other variant situation in the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presided over a meeting of Provincial Taskforce on Coronavirus at CM House on Saturday to review overall Covid-19 and its other variant situation in the province.

The meeting decided that all the educational, social and business activities would continue under strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Syed Nasir Shah, Syed sardar Shah, Parliamentary Secretary Qasim Soomro, ACS Home Qazi Shahid Parvez, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon, Secretary Health Zulfiqar Shah, representatives of Corps -5, Pakistan Rangers, Sindh, WHO, Dr Bari, VC Dow University, Dr Faisal Mahmood and other concerned officers.

The Commissioners of Larkana, Sukkur, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad attended the meeting through video link.

The meeting was informed that COVID infection rate has increased in Karachi to 35.3 percent in Karachi, 5.12 percent in Hyderabad and 2.4 percent in the rest of the province but the situation was under control.

The Health Department told the meeting that there was no pressure on the hospitals. The COVID patients were recovering fast and the death rate was very low at 1.6 percent.

The meeting after thorough discussion and deliberations, decided to intensify vaccination drives all over the province. "We have to vaccinate our people so that they develop an immune system against the infection," the Chief Minister said.

The meeting decided to make wearing a mask mandatory. The unvaccinated customers or guests would not be allowed in hotels, major markets and in the marriage halls.

The administration was directed to keep checking vaccination certificates and encourage people to wear masks and maintain social distance.

The task force advised the government to make wearing of masks mandatory in all the public and private offices and at public places. The participants of the meeting recommended to the government to deduct one-day salary of the officials, who did not wear masks in their offices.

The participants of the meeting recommended the government to serve food in marriage halls in lunch boxes for which the commissioners were directed to coordinate with the marriage hall administrations.

The meeting decided that all the educational institutions including Primary schools would function as usual but under strict SOPs.

The Chief Minister directed the Health Department to conduct an audit of all the public and private hospitals to assess their facilities in terms of beds, doctors, medicines, Covid preparation plan so that necessary measures could be taken.

Murad Ali Shah said that he would review the COVID19 situation again within the next few days so that necessary decisions could be taken accordingly.