Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah directs CS to control artificial inflation on daily basis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed Chief Secretary (CS) Sindh Mohammed Sohail Rajput to curtail artificial inflation across the province on a day-to-day basis for providing relief to the common man.

He also stressed that necessary directives should be issued to the commissioners and deputy commissioners (DCs) for controlling the high prices.

He said that Assistant Commissioners (ACs) should check prices on a daily basis in the markets to extend relief to the people.

The Sindh Chief Secretary, on the directives of the Sindh CM, has issued directives to the commissioners in this regard.