Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah Directs LG Deptt To Protect Salary, Pension Of Local Bodies Employees

Faizan Hashmi Published July 15, 2023 | 07:24 PM

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed Local Government (LG) and Finance departments to carry out an extensive exercise to resolve the issue of timely payment of salaries and pensions to all the local bodies employees by removing the ghost employees and pensioners.

"I am ready to enhance the share of local bodies by giving them additional funds in Octroi and Zila Tax and other grants but simultaneously the local bodies have to generate their own revenues." He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting which was attended by Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Shah, Mayor of Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Acting Chief Secretary (CS) Baqaullah Unar, Secretary Local Government Najam Shah, Secretary Finance Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh, Special Secretary Finance Shuhab Ansari, and others.

The CM said under the Provincial Finance Commission (PFC) he wanted to protect salaries and pensions.

"The employees will not perform if they are not paid on time," he said.

Local Government Minister Nasir Shah told the local councils to have their mechanism to pass their budgets.

"When the budgets are passed means funds for salaries, pension, and development works are allocated but even then issues of salaries and pensions crop up," he said.

"His department has started an exercise to post the surplus employees of one town in the news towns created under the SLGO," he added.

Murad Ali Shah directed the local government department to provide the necessary staff for the new downs.

"No town should be overstaffed," he said clearly.

The CM directed the Finance department to propose the constitution of PFC so that the next award could be worked out and announced.

