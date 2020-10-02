UrduPoint.com
Sindh Chief Minister Condoles With Former Ambassador To UAE

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 07:06 PM

Sindh Chief Minister condoles with former Ambassador to UAE

The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday visited the Soomro House Larkana city, to offer condolence on the sad demise of wife of former Ambassador to UAE Abdul Razzak Soomro, who died few days back

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday visited the Soomro House Larkana city, to offer condolence on the sad demise of wife of former Ambassador to UAE Abdul Razzak Soomro, who died few days back.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah stayed there for some time and condoled with Abdul Razzak Soomro, Asif Ali Soomro, Aameer Ali Soomro and other family members.

He also offered Fateha and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and soothed with kind words to the bereaved family.

Sindh Ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Mukesh Chawla and Mumtaz Jakhrani, President PPP Sindh Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, MPA Ghanwar Khan Isran, Former Mayor LMC Khair Muhammad Shaikh, Jameel Ahmed Soomro, PPP leaders, and others were also accompanied by CM.

