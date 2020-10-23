UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Chief Minister Constitutes BoG Of Sindhi Language Authority

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 09:33 PM

Sindh Chief Minister constitutes BoG of Sindhi Language Authority

The Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has constituted a 15-member Board of Governors of the Sindhi Language Authority for a period of 3 years

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has constituted a 15-member Board of Governors of the Sindhi Language Authority for a period of 3 years. According to a notification issued on Thursday by Services, General Administration and Coordination Department, Chairman SLA Muhammad Ali Manjhi would head the authority's board of governors.

The Sindh Secretary Culture Akbar Laghari, Director Abdul Majid Bhurgari Institute of Language Engineering and officials of Sindh Finance Department and Sindh Public Service Commission would be ex-officio members of the board.

The non-official members include writers Shoukat Hussain Shoro, Madad Ali Sindhi, Ishaq Samejo, Ehsan Danish, Mukhtiar Ahmed Mallah, Jami Chandio, Idress Jatoi, Bharoo Mal Ambrani and Rubina Abro and journalist Niaz Panhwar. The SLA's chairman Manjhi, a BPS-20 official, was posted on deputation basis on July 27 for a period of 3 years.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Jatoi Muhammad Ali July Murad Ali Shah SPSC

Recent Stories

'PAMRA Act aims at modernizing system of agri mark ..

3 minutes ago

Cerny breaks for Giro win, Kelderman keeps lead

3 minutes ago

Rallies, seminars to be held in connection with Ka ..

3 minutes ago

Special persons need support of society: Administr ..

3 minutes ago

Baitul Mal MD inaugurates digital facilitation cen ..

6 minutes ago

Trump moves to end Sudan terror listing

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.