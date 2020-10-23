Sindh Chief Minister constitutes BoG of Sindhi Language Authority

The Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has constituted a 15-member Board of Governors of the Sindhi Language Authority for a period of 3 years

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has constituted a 15-member Board of Governors of the Sindhi Language Authority for a period of 3 years. According to a notification issued on Thursday by Services, General Administration and Coordination Department, Chairman SLA Muhammad Ali Manjhi would head the authority's board of governors.

The Sindh Secretary Culture Akbar Laghari, Director Abdul Majid Bhurgari Institute of Language Engineering and officials of Sindh Finance Department and Sindh Public Service Commission would be ex-officio members of the board.

The non-official members include writers Shoukat Hussain Shoro, Madad Ali Sindhi, Ishaq Samejo, Ehsan Danish, Mukhtiar Ahmed Mallah, Jami Chandio, Idress Jatoi, Bharoo Mal Ambrani and Rubina Abro and journalist Niaz Panhwar. The SLA's chairman Manjhi, a BPS-20 official, was posted on deputation basis on July 27 for a period of 3 years.