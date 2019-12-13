UrduPoint.com
Sindh Chief Minister Directs Ministers, Advisors To Conduct Open Courts

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 09:11 PM

Sindh Chief Minister directs ministers, advisors to conduct open courts

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday directed his cabinet members, advisors and special assistants to hold 'Khuli Kachehris' (open courts) across the province on December 21 and resolve public issues in presence of officers concerned

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday directed his cabinet members, advisors and special assistants to hold 'Khuli Kachehris' (open courts) across the province on December 21 and resolve public issues in presence of officers concerned.

The chief minister, through the chief secretary also invited representatives of Federal government institutions, including National Database Regulatory Authority, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company, Sukkur Electric Power Comapny, Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd and others, to attend those, said a statement.

The provincial ministers, advisors and special assistants have been assigned districts where they would hold khuli kachehris, which would be arranged by deputy commissioners.

The ministers, who have been assigned districts to conduct kachehries, are Minister Health Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho Mirpurkhas, Minister Local Government Syed Nasir Shah Shaheed Benazirabad, Minister Revenue Makhdoom Mahboob Tando Mohammad Khan, Minister food Hari Ram Badin, Minister Agriculture Ismail Rahu Larkana, Minister PHED Shabir Bijarani Sujawal, Minister Culture Sardar Shah Matiari, Minister Women Development Shehla Raza Thatta, Minister Excise Mukesh Chawala Jamshoro, Minister Energy Imtiaz Shaikh Sukkur, Minister Rehabilitation Faraz Dero Ghotki, Minister IT Taimur Talpur Tando Allahyar, Minister Transport Awais Qadir Shah Shikarpur, Minister Katchi Abadies Murtaza Baloch Sanghar, Minister Fisheries Bari Pitafi Qambar-Shahdadkot, Minister Industries Ikram Dharejo Kashmore, Minister Irrigation Sohail Siyal Jacobabad, Senior Advisor Works Nisar Khuhro Khairpur, Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab Naushahro Feroze, Advisor IPPC Aijaz Jakhrani Tharparkar, Advisor Social Welfare Aijaz Shirazi Umerkot and Special Assistant for Empowerment of Disabled Persons Qasim Naveed Dadu.

The chief minister also directed the deputy commissioners to coordinate with ministers, advisors and special assistants. The provincial secretaries of different departments and their senior officers were advised to attend the same. SSPs, representatives of local bodies and representatives of all the provincial departments also attend those to settle public grievances.

