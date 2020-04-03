Sindh Chief Minister directs to release Rs 500m for distribution of ration: Imtiaz Shaikh

Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmad Shaikh on Friday said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has issued orders for release of Rs 500 million to distribute ration among the needy people affected due to lockdown situation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmad Shaikh on Friday said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has issued orders for release of Rs 500 million to distribute ration among the needy people affected due to lockdown situation.

The Sindh Energy Minister said that the relief fund will be allocated on the basis of population of the districts, said a statement.

Imtiaz Shaikh said that the largest chunk from the relief fund is reserved for Karachi.

The provincial Energy Minister pointed out that he has also contacted leaders of all political parties including MQM-Pakistan, Jamaat-e-Islami and Functional-League.

He also sought cooperation and suggestions from all parliamentary leaders said the Sindh Energy Minister.

Imtiaz Shaikh said that the decision has also been made to contact private companies like Bykea and Food Panda for supply of essential food commodities at the doorsteps of the needy people.

All divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners have been instructed to take onboard the members of the National and Provincial assemblies in their respective jurisdictions.