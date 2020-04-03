UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Chief Minister Directs To Release Rs 500m For Distribution Of Ration: Imtiaz Shaikh

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 09:20 PM

Sindh Chief Minister directs to release Rs 500m for distribution of ration: Imtiaz Shaikh

Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmad Shaikh on Friday said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has issued orders for release of Rs 500 million to distribute ration among the needy people affected due to lockdown situation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmad Shaikh on Friday said that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has issued orders for release of Rs 500 million to distribute ration among the needy people affected due to lockdown situation.

The Sindh Energy Minister said that the relief fund will be allocated on the basis of population of the districts, said a statement.

Imtiaz Shaikh said that the largest chunk from the relief fund is reserved for Karachi.

The provincial Energy Minister pointed out that he has also contacted leaders of all political parties including MQM-Pakistan, Jamaat-e-Islami and Functional-League.

He also sought cooperation and suggestions from all parliamentary leaders said the Sindh Energy Minister.

Imtiaz Shaikh said that the decision has also been made to contact private companies like Bykea and Food Panda for supply of essential food commodities at the doorsteps of the needy people.

All divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners have been instructed to take onboard the members of the National and Provincial assemblies in their respective jurisdictions.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Panda Murad Ali Shah All From Million

Recent Stories

Peshawar Zalmi continues its campaign of donations ..

8 minutes ago

Dortmund stadium to be used as medical centre in v ..

41 seconds ago

Sweden rejects accusations of lack of coronavirus ..

43 seconds ago

Lahore High Court moved against transfers in distr ..

45 seconds ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Indonesia Approaching ..

48 seconds ago

US Embassy Awaits Russia's Explanation of Cancella ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.