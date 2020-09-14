Sindh Chief Minister for establishing Software Technology Parks in all divisional HQs

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Monday said that the provincial government was working hard to promote Information Technology (IT) industry in the province, therefore he was going to establish Software Technology Parks in all divisional headquarters

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Monday said that the provincial government was working hard to promote Information Technology (IT) industry in the province, therefore he was going to establish Software Technology Parks in all divisional headquarters.

This he said in a meeting he held with a delegation of the Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication led by Federal IT Minister Aminul Haq, said a statement issued from the CM's House.

The delegation members include Secretary IT Shoaib Siddiqui, Chairman Pakistan Software Houses Association (PASHA) Shahzad Shahid, MD Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB) Osman Nasir and others.

The chief minister was assisted by Minister IT Taimore Talpur, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, VC NED Dr Sarosh Lodhi, Advisor Tax Policy SRB Mushtaq Kazmi and others.

The delegation said that during the last five years, 2014 to 2020 export remittances have increased by 137 percent from $370 million in 2014 to $1.231 billion in 2020. These I T based units include call centers, maintenance & repair of computers, hardware and software consultancy services, export of computer software etc.

The meeting agreed to hold joint meetings to work out a joint strategy to award tax concessions and facilities to the IT based industry.

The chief minister said that he would discuss IT-based industry tax regime and proposed concessions in the provincial cabinet. "My government is committed to strengthening the IT industry," he wowed.