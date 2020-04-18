Sindh Chief Minister forms committee to devise SOPs for opening small businesses

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has constituted a committee to devise standard operating procedures (SOPs) in consultation with the representatives of the small traders for opening of the small business and submit its report for approval to the CM within 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has constituted a committee to devise standard operating procedures (SOPs) in consultation with the representatives of the small traders for opening of the small business and submit its report for approval to the CM within 24 hours.

The committee comprising Sindh ministers Saeed Ghani, Imtiaz Shaikh, Mukesh Chawla and Syed Nasir Hussain Shah was formed after a meeting of the CM Sindh with the representatives of different associations of the small traders on Saturday, said a spokesperson to the CM Sindh.

The traders suggested that they would follow the SOPs if they were allowed to operate their businesses.

They also suggested that they should be allowed and supported to start home delivery services.

The CM told them that he was very keen to strengthen online and on-phone business activities. "This is the way how social distancing is observed," he said.

The traders also agreed to open their shops on rotation basis. If a shop of tailor is allowed to open on a particular week day then on the same day all the associated shops such as cloths and fabrics be allowed to open. Similarly, when the shops of air-conditions are open, on the same day all the associated shops such as electricians and electric appliances shops be allowed to operate.

On the request of the traders, the chief minister announced to give certain exemptions of SRB and provincial excise & taxation recoveries.

The traders community appreciated the chief minister for his action against coronavirus and his support for traders.

Meanwhile, referring meeting of the traders'delegation with the CM Sindh, President All City Tajir Ittehad Hakeem Shah told newsmen that the meeting of the members of business community with the Sindh chief minister was very successful.

The CM sindh has given assurance that the shops would be allowed to open under SOPs, Hakeem Shah said.

The members of business community will fully cooperate with the committee to formulate SOPs so as to open their businesses, he said.

Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing & Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest & Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah in a separate statement on Saturday said that businessmen in Sindh would be allowed to open their businesses after the formulation of SOPs.

He said that the SOPs were being formulated by the government and only those businessmen would be allowed to do their businesses who would completely follow the SOPs.