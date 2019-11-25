Sindh Chief Minister forms taskforce to control drug peddling in cities, educational institutions

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Monday constituted a high-powered taskforce under his command to stop penetration of narcotics into cities in general and into educational institutions in particular, The chief minister took the decision here at a high-level meeting, said a press release

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) : Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Monday constituted a high-powered taskforce under his command to stop penetration of narcotics into cities in general and into educational institutions in particular, The chief minister took the decision here at a high-level meeting, said a press release.

The taskforce to be known as the 'Chief Minister Taskforce on Narcotics' would comprise of Director General of Pakistan Rangers Sindh, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, ministers and secretaries of Excise and Health, Law Advisor, Regional Director of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and provincial heads of national intelligence agencies.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said the narcotics coming from other provinces and countries first penetrated into cities and then into educational institutions. "Its penetration into schools is quite dangerous and we have to work together to stop it right from border to cities and cities to schools," he stressed.

The meeting was told that the heroin and cannabis were smuggled from Afghanistan, cocaine from South Africa, and synthesis and ice drug from China.

The chief minister, in consultation with all the agencies, decided to constitute three committees under the taskforce.

DG Rangers Major General Omer Ahmed Bukhari would head a committee for surveillance of borders with other provinces so that drugs smuggling to Sindh could be controlled.

Another committee under the IGP Sindh would monitor and conduct operation with the support of Rangers and other agencies against drug dealers, peddlers and traffickers in the province. This committee would coordinate with the administration of educational institutions to control drug penetration.

The administration and the parents would be taken into confidence to develop a mechanism to purge the educational institutions from narcotics items.

The third committee would be under Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab to strengthen prosecution to prosecute narcotics related cases in the courts of law. The cases registered against drug smugglers and dealers would be prepared with proper attention and expertise so that strong cases could be taken to the court.

The chief minister directed the Sindh Chief Secretary to notify the Chief Minister Taskforce on Narcotics Control and also directed IGP Sindh Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam to prepare tasks for the committees in consultation with the Rangers and other agencies.

Murad Ali Shah also suggested constitution of another committee under the Health Department to work for rehabilitation of heroin and other narcotics addicts and bring them back to normal life.

The meeting was told that there was a 2611 km long border with Afghanistan, therefore strict measures would be taken there. This task was assigned to RD ANF to further coordinate with his counterparts in KPK and Balochistan. The RD ANF told the CM that Pakistan was declared poppy free state in 2001. Therefore, the borders for smugglers would be sealed.

The meeting was also attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Minister Health Dr Azra Pechuho, Minister Excise Mukesh Chawla, Advisor to CM Murtaza Wahab, DG Rangers Major Gen Omer Ahmed Bukhari, IG Police DR Kaleem Imam, Regional Director ANF Brigadier Mansoor Ahmed Janjua, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary Health Zahid Abbasi, Secretary Excise Haleem Shaikh, DG Excise Shoaib Siddiqui and provincial heads of national Intelligence agencies.