Sindh Chief Minister Hoists National Flag On Youm E Tashakur

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2025 | 10:50 AM

Sindh Chief Minister hoists national flag on Youm e Tashakur

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday hoisted the national flag on the occasion of Youm e Tashakur, being observed across the country including Karachi, at Sindh Secretariat.

The Provincial Ministers, Advisors to the Chief Minister, Special Assistants to the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary as well as Secretaries to the Sindh Government attended the national flag hoisting ceremony.

National anthem was also played on the occasion.

The participants chanted slogans of Pakistan Zindabad and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) would become part of Pakistan.

The event specially was arranged to celebrate the success of Operation Bunyan Al Marsoos against Indian aggression as part of the Youm e Tashakur.

