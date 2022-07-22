Sindh Chief Minister meets Ulema; discusses Muharram arrangements

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah invited Shia Ulema at CM House on Friday and discussed overall arrangements, including security measures and code of conduct during Muharram majalis and processions

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister Nasir Shah, Advisor on Law Murtaza Wahab, Advisor on Religious Affairs Fayaz Butt, Special Assistant to CM Waqar Mehdi, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon.

Over 45 Ulema (Religious scholars), including Allama Syed Shahensha Hussain Naqvi, Syed Razi Haider Zaidi of Shia Ulema Council and Allama furqan Haider Abidi of Jaffaria Alliance Pakistan were present.

The chief minister said that he was thankful to all the Ulema for maintaining interfaith harmony. "As Muslims, peace, tranquility and respect for others' beliefs is our responsibility," he said.

Murad said that the security arrangements for Muharram had been made in consultation with the Ulema, adding that he had already issued directives for keeping the procession route clean.

The Ulema gave their suggestions, which the chief minister assured would be implemented.