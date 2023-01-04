Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah files acquittal plea

An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday issued notices to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on acquittal plea of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday issued notices to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on acquittal plea of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in Nooriabad power project reference.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case wherein Murad Ali Shah appeared before the court. During hearing, an acquittal plea had been moved to the court by the accused.

The court sought comments from NAB till 12, and adjourned the case.