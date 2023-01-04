UrduPoint.com

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah Files Acquittal Plea

Sumaira FH Published January 04, 2023 | 08:39 PM

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah files acquittal plea

An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday issued notices to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on acquittal plea of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :An Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday issued notices to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on acquittal plea of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in Nooriabad power project reference.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the case wherein Murad Ali Shah appeared before the court. During hearing, an acquittal plea had been moved to the court by the accused.

The court sought comments from NAB till 12, and adjourned the case.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Chief Minister National Accountability Bureau Murad Ali Shah From Court

Recent Stories

FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division participates in ..

FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division participates in Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union ..

40 minutes ago
 President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians ..

President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari felicitates s ..

17 minutes ago
 Planning Minister inaugurates 'Champions of Reform ..

Planning Minister inaugurates 'Champions of Reforms'

17 minutes ago
 US-Led Coalition Forces in Syria Targeted by Rocke ..

US-Led Coalition Forces in Syria Targeted by Rockets - Central Command

17 minutes ago
 US Troops Escort 60 Trucks of Looted Syrian Oil, G ..

US Troops Escort 60 Trucks of Looted Syrian Oil, Grain to Iraq - Reports

17 minutes ago
 PR CEO strongly rejects story published in local E ..

PR CEO strongly rejects story published in local English paper

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.