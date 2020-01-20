Sindh Chief Minister orders crackdown against wheat hoarders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, keeping in view the artificial wheat shortage created by hoarders in the province, has ordered a crackdown against the traders so that illegally stored grain could be floated in the market to stabilize the price of wheat flour.

He took this decision while presiding over a meeting on wheat shortage and increasing price of wheat flour here on Monday at CM House, said a statement.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Minister Food Hari Ram, Minister Agriculture Ismail Rahu, Advisor to CM Murtaza Wahab, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secreatry Finance Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Food Laiq Ahmed, Secretary Forest Raheem Soomro and others.

The chief minister said he had reports that some traders had hoarded wheat in their godowns resulting in increased price of wheat in the market. "We can not leave poor people of this province at the mercy of hoarders," he said and directed chief secretary to start an operation against hoarders under the guidance of concerned commission and whatever force, police or Rangers, they need must be provided to them.

Briefing the chief minister, Secretary Food Laiq Ahmed said as on Jan 13, 2020, the stock position was 405,938.549 tons of wheat lying in all the six regions.

They include Karachi 10,374.333 tons, Hyderabad 24,948.0 tons, Mirpurkhas 1615.336 tons, Shaheed Benazirabad 58,524.593 tons, Sukkur 179,709.477 tons and Larkana 130,766.810 tons. Out of which the food departmet has released 35,805.607 tons.

The chief minister was told that as on Jan 13, 2020 the flour price was Rs 43 per kilogram in all the regions.

The CM Sindh said at present about 300,000 tons of wheat was still in the godowns of the food department and the provincial government released 130,000 tons of wheat in the city every month.

"We have to release wheat till next two month, up to March 15 when fresh crops is harvested and lands in the market," he said.

He added that the provincial government had to make the arrangements accordingly.

The chief minister was told that 77000 wheat bags procured from PASSCO had been released in Karachi and 25,000 bags in Hyderabad. More stocks were being lifted from PASSCO godowns.

To a question, the chief minister said that Rs 90 billions of commercial banks loan was out standing against the Food department. Secretary Finance disclosed that Rs 20 billion have been repaid.

The chief minister directed the food department to work out a plan to pay all the dues of the commercial banks and get itself relived from the burden.

The chief minister also directed food department to ask flour millers to set up their flour stalls and provide flour at Rs 43 per kg to the people. "I want you to stablise the wheat prices within next two days, otherwise I would take strict action," the chief minister said.

Murad Ali Shah also directed food department to prepare a summary for the cabinet for wheat procurement plan 2019-20 so that support price and procurement target could be finalized in the cabinet to be held on January 22.