Sindh Chief Minister Orders Immediate Arrest Of Murderers Of MPA Shahnaz Ansari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 07:43 PM

Sindh Chief Minister orders immediate arrest of murderers of MPA Shahnaz Ansari

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Saturday, taking notice of a firing incident took place in Naushahro Feroze wherein Member Sindh Assembly (MPA) Shahnaz Ansari was died, has sought detailed report from authorities concerned and directed the police to ensure immediate arrest of the culprits involved

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Saturday, taking notice of a firing incident took place in Naushahro Feroze wherein Member Sindh Assembly (MPA) Shahnaz Ansari was died, has sought detailed report from authorities concerned and directed the police to ensure immediate arrest of the culprits involved.

The CM in his telephonic call with the husband of slain MPA expressed sorrow and grief over the sad incident, according to spokesman to the chief minister.

The chief minister informed the husband of slain MPA about the strict directions given to police for immediate arrest of the involved culprits.

