Sindh Chief Minister Presents Budget For FY2021-22

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 hours ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 02:31 PM

Sindh Chief Minister presents budget for FY2021-22

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah who also holds the portfolio of provincial finance minister will present budget in the provincial assembly.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 15th, 2021) Sindh government has presented budget in the provincial assembly for financial year-2021-22 today.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, who also holds the portfolio of Finance Minister, has presented the budget in the House.

Yesterday, the Punjab government presented the budget of Rs2653 for next fiscal year 2021-22.

Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht delivered the budget speech in newly inaugurated Punjab Assembly.

“ 86 per cent increase has been made in development budget,” said Hashim Jawan Bakhat.

He said that seven new universities were being established in different parts of the province.

“For Health insurance, Rs 80 billion has been allocated,” the Finance Minister said, promising the best health facilities for the public.

He said clean water would be provided and for this purpose, a comprehensive system was being launched in Punjab.

“We will provide the best sanitation system. For this purpose, Rs 4billioin has been allocated,”. He announced Rs 5 billion for environment sector and Aab-e-Pak Authority was being established that would provide water to the public across the province.

For agriculture sector, over Rs 31 billion. The government would reform agriculture sector, pointing out that four centres of excellence would be established for wheat, rice and other crops.

