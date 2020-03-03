Sindh Chief Minister reviews 289 development schemes launched in Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his recently launched exercise of reviewing development schemes going on in different districts, reviewed on Tuesday 289 schemes of Rs56.29 billion started in three districts, Malir, East and Central of Karachi division

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his recently launched exercise of reviewing development schemes going on in different districts, reviewed on Tuesday 289 schemes of Rs56.29 billion started in three districts, Malir, East and Central of Karachi division.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, provincial ministers, Nisar Khuhro, Shabir Bijarani, Saeed Ghani, Syed Nasir Shah, Murtaza Wahab, Chairman P&D M Waseem, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Local Govt Roshan Shaikh, secretary schools and secretary colleges, MD water board Asadullah Khan and elected representatives, special assistants of the area.

The chief minister said that the elected representatives and government functionaries have to monitor the quality of on-going development works and pace so that they could be completed in time. "We have to give ownership to each and every scheme so that they start functioning in the public interest," he said.

There are 123 schemes at Rs19.1 billion are in progress in District Malir, for which Rs 5.54 billion funds have been released while the utilization is Rs2.25 billion.

There are 12 schemes of Rs162.28 million in Malir for which 70 per cent funds have been released in a one go and most likely they would be completed by the end of current financial year.

There are nine other schemes at Rs744.97 million for which funds are being released in two installments to complete them during current financial year.

The college education has launched four schemes, five health, 12 schemes of roads of local government, six of water supply, six of PHE, 14 of school education, four of University & Boards and various others.

The Sindh government has launched 136 schemes at Rs19.94 billion in East Karachi, against which Rs 6.62 billion have been released while the expenditures are Rs 2.97 billion or 45 per cent of the releases.

The school education's seven schemes have been launched at Rs415.6 million in East district, include universities & Boards nine scheme at Rs 673.8 million, five of health at Rs172 million 27 schemes of local govt roads at Rs 429.57 million, 10 of water supply at Rs 420.8 million, five of mega projects at Rs 1.55 billion five of sports at Rs 135.96 million and others.

The meeting was told that eight schemes at Rs 155.64 million for which total funds have been released in a one go would be completed by the end of current financial year. The 15 other schemes at Rs 1.89 billion for which funds have been released in two installments would also be completed in June.

There are 81 schemes at Rs17.22 billion in progress at the district Central, against which Rs 4.6 billion or 36 per cent of funds have been released.

The meeting was told that 20 schemes in District Central would be completed by the end of June, 2020.

The School education has launched six schemes at Rs158.53 million, health six schemes at Rs 253.93 million, five of local government roads at Rs189.1 million two of Karachi mega projects at Rs 440 million, three of social welfare at Rs 47.7 million and two of sports at Rs 46 million.