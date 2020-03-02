Sindh Chief Minister reviews uplift schemes

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday reviewed 288 development schemes for Shaheed Benazirabad division and directed the concerned departments to complete 207 top priority schemes for which funds have been released

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday reviewed 288 development schemes for Shaheed Benazirabad division and directed the concerned departments to complete 207 top priority schemes for which funds have been released.

The CM Sindh chaired the meeting on-going district development schemes at the CM's House, said a statement.

He also urged the elected representatives of the concerned districts to give ownership to the on-going development works so that their quality, pace of work could be ensured and then their operation in the public interest could be made properly.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Sindh ministers, Nisar Khuhro, Shabir Bijarani, Saeed Ghani, Murtaza Wahab, Member P&D Fatah Tunio, provincial secretaries, local government Roshan Shaikh, Irrigation Saeed Mangnijo and MNAs, MPAs from concerned districts, divisional commissioners and DIG of Shaheed Banzirabad division.

Around 145 schemes at Rs 5.77 billion are in progress at Shaheed Benazirabad, against which Rs3.76 billion or 65 per cent of funds have been released while the utilization up to end of February is Rs 2.58 billion which is 69 per cent of the releases.

The meeting was told that there were 31 schemes of Rs 337 million which would be completed by the end of current financial year because the government has released their 95 per cent funds in one go and the reaming amount would also be released during this month.

The chief minister said that his government has set a priority to provide water and sanitation schemes in every district.

"Presently, Public Health Engineering department has launched 18 schemes of water and sanitation in Shaheed Benazirabad for Rs 5.7 billion and these all the 18 schemes would be completed by the end of next financial year," he said and urged the elected representatives to checking their quality and pace of work.

The school education has launched 14 schemes, local government 24 schemes, Works and Services 35 schemes Irrigation department 14 schemes, health nine schemes, rural development seven schemes in Shaheed Benazirabad.

Around 66 schemes at Rs3 billion are in progress in Nausheroferoze district against which Rs 2.2 billion have been released while the expenditures are Rs 1.48 billion means 67 per cent of the releases.

It may be noted that out of 66 schemes 45 would be completed by the end of current financial year. There are 11 schemes of Rs 107.6 million for which 100 per cent funds have been released in a one go while the funds of 16 other schemes of Rs 1.2 billion are being released in two installments.

The chief minister said that there were 18 districts specific schemes of Rs 1.1 billion on which 90 per cent funds have been released and their 82 per cent work has been completed.

He directed the concerned departments to complete these 18 schemes by the end of current financial year.

The elected representatives complained that their District Headquarter Hospital has been established so far, therefore people of the area were suffering. At this the chief minister directed the P&D and health department to provide all the required facilities to the DHQ Naushehroferoze.

On the demand of the elected representatives of the area, the chief minister has decided to establish a Chest Pain center at Mehrabpur and later, it would be upgraded as Cardiac hospital.

The chief minister also ordered health department to provide ambulance service to Naushehroferoze.

Over 77 schemes at Rs 3.1 billion are in progress at Sanghar district against which Rs 1.99 billion or 63 per cent have been released while the expenditures are Rs1.26 billion means 63 per cent.

Out of 77 schemes, 14 schemes at Rs 1.55 billion have been released in a one go while the funds of 14 other schemes of Rs 1.4 billion are being released in two installments.

The chief minister expressed his displeasure on the progress of 14 schemes on which government has released total allocated amount.

He directed the concerned departments to expedite the work and keep him posting the progress of the schemes regularly.