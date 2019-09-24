Sindh Chief Minister says NAB gives him time on his request for submission of written replies

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that on his request the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has given him more time so that he could prepare answer of the questions they have given to him on September 17

This he said while talking to media at Gulshan-i-Iqbal Block -6, said a statement on Tuesday.

The chief minister along with his cabinet members, Syed Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, Murtaza Wahab visited three districts, South, East and Korangi to personally witness the progress of his on-going `Clean My Karachi" drive.

The chief minister said that the NAB authorities had given him a questionnaire on September 17 and summoned him on September 24.

"I have seen the questionnaire and it has some questions required to answer in the light of Constitution of Pakistan," he said.

He had sent a request to the NAB authorities to give him some more time so that he could answer all the questions properly and once for all, he added.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that he was thankful to the NAB authorities who have given him some time. "I will submit the answers very soon," he said.

To a question, the chief minister said that the sweepers were most important people and we must respect them. "They are cleaning the trash whatever we are making and we must respect them for the service they are doing for us," he said.

The CM Sindh announced that he would enhance their enumerations or would give them extra allowance so that they could lead their lives easily.

Talking about the ground located behind the Aero Club at Gulshan-i-Iqbal Block-6, the chief minister said that it was under litigation. "I have heard that before turning the ground into a garbage dumping point, children used it as a playground," he said.

Just after lifting the garbage he would restore it as a playground again and would also implement the court decision when it was announced, he added.

To another question, Murad Ali Shah said that some unscrupulous elements were trying to fail the cleanliness drive just to take away the credit.

"I am not doing all this as my credit but trying to serve the people of this city and helping the local bodies and civic agencies," he said.

The chief minister said that during the three days of Clean My Karachi Campaign over 26,000 tons of garbage had been lifted and transported to the temporary Garbage Transfer Station (GTS).

On the conclusion of third day of Clean My Karachi Drive, the chief minister started his visit from District South and visited the areas of Zoo, Ranchhor Line.

The chief minister visited District East and witnessed garbage lifting from a playground located on the backside of the Aero Club, Gulshan-i-Iqbal Block-6.

The people of all ages, male and female gathered there and also complained about foul smell spreading the areas due to heaps of filth and garbage in the area.

A differently-abled child also turned up on his wheelchair with his mother while the chief minister met the child and asked him if he was interested to get education.

The child replied in affirmative and said he could not afford the expenses of school designed and designated for special children.

The chief minister got his phone number and fed him in his mobile and told him that he would get him enrolled in a school and would bear all his educational expenditures.

The chief minister held an open court type sitting with the residents of the area and had cup of tea with them at a restaurant.

He urged the residents of the area to be vigilant and not allow anybody throwing trash on the ground.

Later, the chief minister drove through different roads and streets and went to Korangi Crossing from where debris and garbage was being lifted.

The chief minister directed DC Korangi not to allow builders to dump their debris at Korangi Cross.

He also visited Bilawal Colony and Nusrat Bhutto Colony from where garbage had been taken away to some extent and the areas were giving clean look.

The chief minister also visited a Nala passing through Bilawal Colony and Nusrat Bhutto Colony which was being cleaned by the administration.

The chief minister urged the residents who gathered there on his arrivalto further maintain their areas properly. "This is your home and you have to keep it clean," he told them and directed the deputy commissioner to provide them dustbins so that people throw their trash there.