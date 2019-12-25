UrduPoint.com
Sindh Chief Minister Supports IoK Muslims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 07:14 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday expressed his solidarity with the Indian muslims protesting against discriminatory laws in their country and he also announced absolute support for Muslims in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Talking to media personnel, following his visit to the Mazar e Quaid e Azam, he said the emerging situation in Bharat establishes that the Father of Nation had more than 70 years ago,well realized the fate of muslims and other minor communities in united India.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said it was important on part of the countrymen to ensure unity in their ranks and work for a strong Pakistan so as to equally ensure interest of the down trodden were duly protected and needed psychological support was also provided to all.

