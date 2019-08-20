Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah approves revision of text books from class I-VIII

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday approved revision of entire content of text books from class-I to VIII

He took this decision while presiding over a meeting of school education here at CM House here.

Under the plan, the content of text books is being revised for which a committee of experts, including, publishers, writers and leading educationists from public and private sector have been constituted with the task to go through the entire content and update/overhaul the test as per latest requirements, said a statement.

Addressing the meeting, Sindh Secretary School Education Qazi Shahid Parvez told the chief minister that work was in progress and would be presented to the chief minister within next three months for approval and would be launched, if approved,from next session starting from July 1.

The chief minister said that the new content of the text books should have attraction for students so that they get themselves involved in reading and comprehension exercises.

Giving guidance for next test, he said that there might be coloring schemes, information about IT or latest gadgets etc but the content must contain values, respect for human right and animal rights, religious guidance and patriotism,adding that he said the content of books may be developed as per requirement of the grade/class.

The CM Sindh said that he was working hard to strengthen teachers training programmes and institutions so that best teachers could be produced to secure the educational career of our future generations.

The chief minister said that he wanted to focus on teachers training programmes. "We have to re-design teachers training by introducing new trends and practice in third world, particularly in Sri Lanka," adding that he said the best teachers' training academy was badly needed.

He directed education department to constitute a committee to re-design teachers training programme in which apart from theory, practical teaching, way of communication, teaching techniques, methods of dealing with students and parents and ethics be included.

"We have to take benefit from the countries which have achieved best educational targets," he said.

Qazi Shahid Parvez told the chief minister that there was a Rs 15 billion 140 ADP schemes under which 2000 high priority school units would be established by the end of this financial year. He said that 1400 school buildings were completed last year.

The chief minister directed Secretary School Education to process tendering of purchase of furniture for the schools. The furniture must be of top quality and purchased through transparent manner.

There was a proposal to invite international tender for purchase of furniture but the chief minister said that the well reputed local firms be given preference.

He also directed the department to assess the possibility of purchasing furniture on local level so that it could be made easily.

The chief minister also directed the department to appoint the new teachers who can teach science, maths and English in professional manner.

We have to make our teachers training system strong enough which improve teaching abilities and communication skills of teacher tremendously, he concluded.

The meeting was attended by Principal secretary to CM Sajid Jamal Abro, Secretary School Education Qazi Shahid Parvez,Additional Secretary (development) Aleem Lashari, chief engineer education works and other concerned officers.