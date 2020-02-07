Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah approves Rs. 7b schemes, reviews 449 ongoing schemes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 449 scheme of Annual Development Plan (ADP) of Rs 40.6 billion are going on in the city and 11 new schemes worth Rs 7 billion are being launched to make Karachi more beautiful, impressive and livable city

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ):Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 449 scheme of Annual Development Plan (ADP) of Rs 40.6 billion are going on in the city and 11 new schemes worth Rs 7 billion are being launched to make Karachi more beautiful, impressive and livable city.

This he said while presiding over a meeting to review the progress of on-going scheme and discuss new proposed schemes, said a statement on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Minister Local Government Syed Nasir Shah, Advisor to CM Murtaza Wahab, Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Local Government Roshan Shaikh, DG KDA, MD Water Board Asadullah Khan, PD Karachi Package Khalid Masroor.

Briefing the chief minister local government minister Syed Nasir Shah said that 11 new schemes have been identified on the pointation of the chief minster.

They include construction of Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan from Abullah College to Qalandria Chowk, Shahjehan Avenue from water pump to Qalandria Chowk, including restoration of storm water drain, flyover at Safoora Chowk, bridge at Jauhar Chowrangi, road from Grex village to Y-junction including construction of storm water drain, construction of Syed Rais Ahmed Jaferi Road from Peoples Chowrangi to Bank and other schemes.

Renovation and installation of lighting effects on Church were also discussed and approved in principle.

The chief minister directed the Chairman P&D, Secretary Local Government and PD Karachi package to sit together and prepare schemes so that they could be approved in time and launched at the earliest, which may cost at around Rs 7 billion.

The Chief Minister said that he has released Rs 15.14 billion against 449 on-going schemes of Rs 40.6 billion under Karachi Package.

He said that against the releases of Rs 15 billion only Rs 7.1 billion have been utilized.

Sindh Minister for Local Government, Nasir Shah said that patch work of roads in all six districts have been launched recently. The utilization would be more than expected expenditures.

The chief Minister also expressed his serious displeasure on delay in opening the left track of the road going from Khaliq-u-Zaman Road towards DHA phase-II.

The chief minister was told that a building left side of the Punjab Chowrangi Road has been vacated but only two shops were yet to be vacated.

He said that he had gone through the lay out plan and the building was illegal and he directed commissioner to get bulldozed and restore the track/road towards Sunset Boulevard.

He was also observed that most of the mian road were being used as parking of vehicles.

The entire Khaliq-u-Zaman Road, including at Dehli Colony, Tariq Road, Clifton Roads, Tariq Road and various roads of Gulshan-i-Iqbal, Nazimabad and North Nazimabad were giving look of car parking.

He directed that Commissioner Karachi to pass on his directives to the DIG Traffic to stop it and report him.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the elephant present in the Zoo had no tendency to give rides to the children, therefore he directed Minister Local Government Syed Nasir Shah to procure an Asian elephant on which visiting children could get rides.

The chief minister said that the schemes which have been completed such as Hyder Ali Road underpass, Tipu Sultan underpass, Sunset Boulevard Bridge, Bridges at Korangi and various others would be taken out from the ADP book by submitting their PC-IV.

He directed commissioner to talk to the concerned authorities and get the work of Nathankhan U-turn started. "I want its inauguration latest by April," he said.

He also pointed out that the work the storm water drain right from Star Gate to Chakore Nala has been left incomplete. He also ordered start of work on the scheme.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the road going towards KN Academy should be reconstructed because it has become of the busy roads of the city.

It was also decided to beautify different roads such as Stadium Road. Reconstruction of Kakri Ground, completion of 8000 road, and development of North Nazimabad park was also decided in the meeting.

The CM Sindh directed Chairman P&D to prepare a scheme of construction Mehran Highway for the next financial year and it would also be completed in the same year.

The chief minister was told that the widening of Orangi Bridge has been completed.

He said that he would start visits of the on-going schemes within next 15 days, therefore work on them must be started accordingly.

He also directed MD Water Board Asadullah Khan to visit the city and conduct the survey of the gutter system and repair it where was damaged and gushing out water onto the roads.

"This is not for to tell you each and everything - but it is your responsibility to take initiative on your own," he concluded.