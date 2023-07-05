Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah assigns police to eliminate dacoits, street criminals, drug mafia

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that he had given three tasks to the police to eliminate dacoits from Katcha area, bring street crime in the city to zero level, and crush drug mafia to protect our young generation from the menace

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that he had given three tasks to the police to eliminate dacoits from Katcha area, bring street crime in the city to zero level, and crush drug mafia to protect our young generation from the menace.

"It is our responsibility to protect life, property and freedom of movement of the people of the province, therefore we have to eliminate the menaces, Chief Minister said this on Wednesday while speaking at the 117th passing out parade ceremony at Shahid Hayat Police Training College, Saeedabad. The Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, DIG Training Hamid Khoso, Principal of the college Bashir Chachar and others were present on the occasion.

CM said the passing out of 787 constables would be a good addition to the numerical strength of the police force. "I have strengthened the provincial police by offering them good salary packages, shuhda compensation along with one job, and continuation of their salaries till their superannuation, latest equipment, and even mess allowance to the under-training policemen," he said and added that the morale of the police have been enhanced and now "I have entrusted you (police) three most important tasks with the hope you would deliver," he added.

The first task the CM spelled out was a clean-up operation against the dacoits who keep kidnapping people, including children for ransom.

"This is quite painful that the dacoits kidnap peaceful people, including their children for ransom," he said and added this was totally unacceptable and by considering them terrorists they must be crushed so that nobody again could dare to form such gangs for kidnapping.

The second task the chief minister mentioned in his speech was Street crime in the city. He added that one of the factors behind the increase in street crime was the 'economic situation' of the country but under this pretext, it could not be justified. He added that street crime in the city has become a challenge for the Karachi police.

Shah said that street crime has affected the free movement of the families in the city which needed to be curbed with iron hands. "I want the police to eliminate the street criminals and restore the confidence of the people of the city," he said.

The third task the chief minister assigned the police to eliminate drug mafia and drug peddling in the city. "I know the targeted operation against the drug mafia is in progress but even then, the desirable results have yet to come out," he said.

Murad Shah said that synthetic drugs have reached our educational institutions and are destroying our young generation.

He directed the police to speed up operations against the drug mafia because they were also involved in street crime.

Lauding the Sindh police, the chief minister praised the services and bravery of the Sindh police and said that their 2400 jawans laid their lives in the line of duty while fighting against terrorists, target killers, street criminals, drug mafia, and protecting polio teams. "I believe in you and I am sure you (Sindh police) are capable enough to eliminate these three threats � dacoits of katcha, street criminals in Karachi," he hoped.

Shah also recalled the sacrifices of the Rangers, Pak Army jawans, and other law enforcement agencies in restoring peace in Karachi and other parts of the province.

Earlier, the chief minister, as a chief guest, inspected the passing parade and distributed prizes among the position holders of the training programs.

The Inspector General Police Ghulam Nabi Memon briefed the chief minister about different categories of training programs such as commando, riot handling, thwarting dacoity attempts, and conducting raids.

Speaking on the occasion, the IG police said that in the past under training policemen were required to bear the expenses of the mess facility at training centers. "The chief minister during his visit to the police training college, Shahdadpur last year announced a separate budget for the Mess of under-training policemen," he recalled and said in the current budget the chief minister has allocated Rs360 million for Messes of training institutes.

The passing-out policemen showed their policing skills to the chief minister and won his applause.

The passing out parade was attended by a large number of police officers, the family members of under-training constables, members of civil society, and people of the area.