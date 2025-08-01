- Home
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Builds Political Consensus For Independence Day Celebrations
Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2025 | 06:16 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday successfully built political consensus for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations, following a key meeting held under his chair at CM House.
The meeting was attended by representatives from major political and religious parties including the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Jamaat-e-Islami, Sunni Tehreek, and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).
PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro, provincial ministers Sharjeel Inam Memon, Nasir Hussain Shah, Saeed Ghani, and Muhammad Bakhsh Mehr were present. MQM was represented by Ali Khurshidi, Shabbir Qureshi, and Rehan Bhandukda; Jamaat-e-Islami by Muneem Zafar and Maulana Ghiyas; Sunni Tehreek by its chief Sarwat Ejaz Qadri; and TLP by Mufti Qasim and Arif.
Speaking at the meeting, CM Murad Ali Shah announced that this year’s Independence Day celebrations will be held under the theme "Jashn-e-Azadi – Ma'araka-e-Haq" (Celebration of Independence – Battle for Truth).
"The celebrations have officially begun today," the CM stated. He highlighted Pakistan’s historic military success against India, saying, “The nation takes pride in our armed forces for their triumph against India.”
He stressed that national unity transcends all political differences during this occasion. All participating parties agreed to collectively celebrate Independence Day in a spirit of solidarity.
"We stand with the Sindh government to mark the occasion with enthusiasm," participants unanimously expressed.
Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon presented a detailed schedule of the festivities, which will run from August 1 to August 14 with full grandeur.
It was also decided that August 5 will be observed as Kashmir Solidarity Day, in remembrance of India's revocation of Article 370, which ended Kashmir’s special constitutional status.
“India committed an injustice on August 5, and we stand firmly with the people of Kashmir in their struggle,” CM Shah reiterated.
