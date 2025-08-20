Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chairs meeting to review rain situation in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chaired a high-level meeting on the rain situation in the city Wednesday.

The Chief Minister reviewed the overall situation caused by heavy rains and received briefings from various departments regarding water drainage efforts and assistance to citizens.

He directed municipal bodies to remain on high alert as more rain has been forecast for Karachi.

Mayor Murtaza Wahab and the Local Government Minister briefed the CM about measures taken so far. Officials informed the meeting that Tuesday's heavy rainfall had turned major roads into ponds, but de-watering operations began as soon as the rain subsided.

Commissioner Karachi informed that on the CM’s directives, 40 students stranded at FUUAST University were rescued. Municipal bodies, the Water Board, and the administration worked throughout the night to clear water from Gulbai, Mauripur, Central District, Gulshan Zone, Ayesha Manzil, Shahrah-e-Pakistan, and Gulberg. Water was also drained from the areas around Commissioner’s Office, High Court, Secretariat, and Supreme Court, while clearance work at Arts Council Chowrangi is still underway.

Additional IGP Karachi Javed Alam Odho briefed the CM that Karachi Police, including Traffic Police, effectively managed traffic during the rains. Traffic flow was regulated in South District at Capri Cinema, Shahrah-e-Liaquat, and MA Jinnah Road, in East District at Bahadurabad, PAF Bridge Dalmia, in Central District at Lasbela Chowk, Jehangir Road, Ayesha Manzil, and Karimabad and in West District at PTC Gate, Dabba Mor, Malir, and National Highway.

DG PDMA Salman Shah informed the meeting that 26 dewatering pumps had been deployed across the city. These included installations at KPT, Submarine Underpass, and Sindh Assembly in South District; Liaquatabad and Nazimabad underpasses in Central; K-IV Chowrangi in West; Qayyumabad Chowrangi and Netty Jetty in Korangi and Keamari; and Johar Chowrangi and Falaknaz Airport area in Malir District.

CM Murad Ali Shah said he would personally visit different parts of the city at any time to review the situation. “All institutions must remain active in assisting citizens and ensuring water drainage. This is teamwork – together we must serve the people,” he stressed.

The Chief Minister also urged citizens to stay indoors, take care of their children, and remain cautious as more rainfall has been predicted.

Provincial ministers Sharjeel Memon, Saeed Ghani, Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Principal Secretary Agha Wasif, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi, Local Government Secretary Waseem Shamshad, Additional IGP Karachi Javed Alam Odho, DIG Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah, CEO Water board Ahmed Siddiqui, DG PDMA Salman Shah, and other senior officials attended the meeting.