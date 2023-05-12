Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah condemns terrorist attack on FC camp

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has vehemently condemned a terrorist attack on Frontier Corps (FC) camp in Muslim Bagh area of Balochistan here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has vehemently condemned a terrorist attack on Frontier Corps (FC) camp in Muslim Bagh area of Balochistan here on Friday.

He expressed his grief over the martyrdom of two soldiers in the attack.

He prayed for the martyrs and condoled with their families.