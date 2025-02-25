Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Condoles Sad Demise Of Sikandar Bhayo
Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2025 | 09:20 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited Jagan village of Shikarpur on Tuesday to offer condolences to Provincial Advisor for Forests and Wildlife Mir Babar Khan Bhayo on the passing of his uncle, Mir Sikandar Ali Khan Bhayo.
Accompanied by Provincial Ministers Ali Hasan Zardari, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, and Zia-ul-Hasan Lanjar, the chief minister prayed for the departed soul and expressed heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved family.
During his visit, CM Shah noted a significant improvement in the law and order situation in Shikarpur compared to the past. He attributed this progress to the ongoing operation in the Katcha area, which is being effectively monitored and yielding positive results.
He emphasized that law enforcement agencies are performing their duties diligently, and the government is working to modernize the police and other security forces to completely eradicate crime in the region.
"The law and order situation in Shikarpur has improved considerably," Chief Minister Shah said. "Law enforcement agencies are doing a commendable job, and we are working to further modernize the police and other forces."
He added that the government is taking measures to further improve peace and security across the province.
