Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah condemns Indian brutalities against Kashmiris

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah condemned in strongest words the Indian brutalities against innocent Kashmiri people

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th February, 2020) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah condemned in strongest words the Indian brutalities against innocent Kashmiri people.Addressing a rally in Karachi to express solidarity with people of occupied Kashmir, he demanded to lodge a case in the International Court of Justice against Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, leaders of different political parties, Hurriyet leaders and a large number of people participated in the rally.