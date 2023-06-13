UrduPoint.com

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Directs Commissioner Karachi To Remove Billboards

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2023 | 09:19 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah paid a surprise visit to the city to ensure the removal of billboards, neon signs, traffic sign boards, and other loose installations to avert damage or any untoward incidents during the cyclonic winds, which are expected to lash the city on June 15.

He without protocol, accompanied by Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput and Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon started his visit right from Shahrah-e-Faisal opposite the FTC building, at the nursery, near the airport the foundation/structure of the billboard was still fixed.

The CM directed the commissioners to activate his deputy commissioners and DMCs to remove them.

The chief minister at Quaidabad visited an old building where not only people were living but billboards were hanging from its rooftop.

He got the board removed and asked the commissioner to shift the people to a secure place.

Murad then went to Chashman Goth, Rehri Goth, Ibrahim Hyderi, and Korangi Creek to review the shifting of the people from the area.

