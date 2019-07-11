UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Expresses Sorrow On Train Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 03:57 PM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expresses sorrow on train incident

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed his profound grief on loss of valuable lives in train accident at Walhar Station near Sadiqabad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed his profound grief on loss of valuable lives in train accident at Walhar Station near Sadiqabad.

In a statement on Thursday, the chief minister expressed sympathy with the families of the victims who lost their lives and prayed for early recovery of the injured persons.

Meanwhile, the CM Sindh expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of senior journalist Attar Rajar.

In his condolence message, the chief minister said that Atta Rajar was a seasoned newsman who had considerable grip and knowledge of the socio-political issues of the province.

He prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in the eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Related Topics

Sindh Accident Injured Chief Minister Sadiqabad Murad Ali Shah Family

Recent Stories

OIC: Fresh Aid Within Developmental Program For Me ..

27 minutes ago

Shaan Shahid takes another dig at Shahrukh Khan

53 minutes ago

Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhu ..

3 minutes ago

Six killed after landslide hit with a house in Swa ..

3 minutes ago

2 injured in two different firing incidents in Kar ..

3 minutes ago

13 killed, 20 others injured in road mishap in Att ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.