Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expresses sorrow on train incident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed his profound grief on loss of valuable lives in train accident at Walhar Station near Sadiqabad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed his profound grief on loss of valuable lives in train accident at Walhar Station near Sadiqabad.

In a statement on Thursday, the chief minister expressed sympathy with the families of the victims who lost their lives and prayed for early recovery of the injured persons.

Meanwhile, the CM Sindh expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of senior journalist Attar Rajar.

In his condolence message, the chief minister said that Atta Rajar was a seasoned newsman who had considerable grip and knowledge of the socio-political issues of the province.

He prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in the eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.