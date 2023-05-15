UrduPoint.com

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Hnours Hamza For Winning World Scholar Cup

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2023 | 09:09 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ):Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Monday honoured Ameer Hamza, a 13-year-old boy of district Kemari, Karachi, who won the World Scholar Cup Competition by inviting him over a cup of tea and encouraging him to shine further the name of the province and Pakistan.

Ameer Hamza, recently represented Pakistan in World Scholar Cup Competition held in Baku, Azerbaijan, and won 13 medals, including seven gold and six silver.

Previously, he also participated in different events internationally and won different medals.

The CM interacted with him over a cup of tea at CM House and assured him of his government's patronage for his future endeavours.

"We will be supporting you so that you can compete on other forums," Shah said adding Ameer Hamza was the hero of the province and the country.

