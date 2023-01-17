UrduPoint.com

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Inaugurates MH Panhwar Library

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2023 | 08:55 PM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurates MH Panhwar Library

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Tuesday inaugurated library of eminent scholar and agriculturist late Muhammad Hussain Panhwar at M.H. Panhwar of Sindh Studies Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Tuesday inaugurated library of eminent scholar and agriculturist late Muhammad Hussain Panhwar at M.H. Panhwar of Sindh Studies Jamshoro.

He also inaugurated the website of digitalized library comprised of the rare books of the scholars and also launched three books of M.H. Panhwar including "The Case of Karachi" and "Chronological dictionary of Sindh.

Besides visiting the late M.H. Panhwar farm, Syed Murad Ali Shah also witnessed the digitalization process of the rare books of the scholars as well as the documentary based on the education, literary, agriculture and scientific research of late M.H. Panhwar and took interest in his book titled "Groundwater in Sindh".

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister highly appreciated the efforts of Sunny Panhwar, the son of late M.H. Panhwar for for preserving and digitalization of the books of great scholar of the province.

While paying rich tributes to the services of late M.H. Panhwar, the chief minister said he introduced mechanization in the agriculture sector, adding that the government would extend its full support to M.H. Panhwar Institute of Sindh Studies.

Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah while speaking on the occasion highly appreciated the efforts of Sunny Panhwar for establishing research institute in the name of his late father and assured that education department would extend its full support to the institute.

Sunny Panhwar informed that the digital library would digitalize around three thousand books of the scholars of the province during the period of one year.

Among others, the Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, MNA Sikandar Ali Rahupoto and Mehtab Akbar Rashidi also attended the ceremony.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Education Agriculture Jamshoro Murad Ali Shah Government

Recent Stories

NEPRA increases electricity tariff by Rs4.46 per u ..

NEPRA increases electricity tariff by Rs4.46 per unit

16 seconds ago
 NEPRA increases electricity tariff by Rs4.46 per u ..

NEPRA increases electricity tariff by Rs4.46 per unit

24 seconds ago
 Ukrainian Presidential Adviser Announces Filing of ..

Ukrainian Presidential Adviser Announces Filing of Resignation Over Dnipro Incid ..

3 minutes ago
 Better infrastructure to bring stability in busine ..

Better infrastructure to bring stability in business activities in Karachi: Admi ..

3 minutes ago
 Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) reschedules pre ..

Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) reschedules pre entry test on Jan 29

3 minutes ago
 China helping Pakistan cut oilseed imports

China helping Pakistan cut oilseed imports

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.