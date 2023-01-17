Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurates MH Panhwar Library

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Tuesday inaugurated library of eminent scholar and agriculturist late Muhammad Hussain Panhwar at M.H. Panhwar of Sindh Studies Jamshoro.

He also inaugurated the website of digitalized library comprised of the rare books of the scholars and also launched three books of M.H. Panhwar including "The Case of Karachi" and "Chronological dictionary of Sindh.

Besides visiting the late M.H. Panhwar farm, Syed Murad Ali Shah also witnessed the digitalization process of the rare books of the scholars as well as the documentary based on the education, literary, agriculture and scientific research of late M.H. Panhwar and took interest in his book titled "Groundwater in Sindh".

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister highly appreciated the efforts of Sunny Panhwar, the son of late M.H. Panhwar for for preserving and digitalization of the books of great scholar of the province.

While paying rich tributes to the services of late M.H. Panhwar, the chief minister said he introduced mechanization in the agriculture sector, adding that the government would extend its full support to M.H. Panhwar Institute of Sindh Studies.

Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah while speaking on the occasion highly appreciated the efforts of Sunny Panhwar for establishing research institute in the name of his late father and assured that education department would extend its full support to the institute.

Sunny Panhwar informed that the digital library would digitalize around three thousand books of the scholars of the province during the period of one year.

Among others, the Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, MNA Sikandar Ali Rahupoto and Mehtab Akbar Rashidi also attended the ceremony.