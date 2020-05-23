Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inquires after health of plane crash suvivor Zafar Masud

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday visited Bank of Punjab (BoP) President and Chief Execitive Officer Zafar Masud, the miraculous survivor of PK-302 Airbus which crashed at Model Colony, at Darul Sehat Hospital and inquired after his health

Zafar Masud was being checked up by the doctors when the chief minister visited him.

"Hey Zafar! Murad is here," the chief minister invited the attention of Zafar, who was lying on a stretcher.

Zafar Masud opened his eyes and replied, "Thank you Mr Murad, I am OK � thank you so much for your visit." He blinked his eyes as a gesture of goodwill to the chief minister, according to a Sindh CM spokesperson.

The chief minister told Zafar Masud, "I am happy to see you stable and you will recover soon. Let the doctors do their procedures and I'll visit you again." The two then exchanged smiles and the CM left the hospital ward.