Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah lauds partnership with Deaf Reach, vows to provide opportunities for growth to persons with disabilities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that his government in the valuable partnership with Deaf Reach was imparting education and training to differently-abled children.

"This is a noble cause in which the Founder of Deaf Reach Richard Geary and his team have extended a very helpful hand with the Sindh government." This he said while speaking at the Inauguration Ceremony of Deaf Reach Campus & Bachelor of Arts Convocation here at Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

The event was attended by CM Special Assistant Sadiq Memon, Chairman STEVTA Saleem Jalbani, MD STEVTA Dr Mustafa Suhag, Secretary Special Education Hadi Bux Kalhoro, and others.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that he was overwhelmed to have met these differently-talented students at Deaf Reach, who have graduated from the Bachelor of Arts program, and those who were sitting in classrooms.

"It is the vision of my government to provide ample opportunities for growth to persons with disabilities," he said and added that as partners, Deaf Reach has expanded our vision and he thanked them for the collaboration with the Sindh government to achieve this goal together.

The CM Sindh said that he was impressed with the facilities that deaf students were being provided by Deaf Reach. "I have seen their digital sign language learning program," he said and added, "It is a unique resource that will help build capacity for not only students but teachers and parents as well as across poodle Pakistan and is hopeful that it is going to deliver an amazing impact in near future.

" Syed Murad Ali Shah said that he was proud of Deaf Reach with their six schools in the province and urged them to enhance and strengthen the partnership further in other districts such as Larkana and Hyderabad.

He urged the corporate sector to open doors to inclusivity and provide more opportunities to deaf youth for employment.

"My government has already allocated a separate quota for differently-abled persons in government jobs and we will offer jobs to recently graduated students," he announced.

The Chief Minister said that the building of the Deaf Reach in Gulistan-e-Jauhar has the capacity to have two more floors which he announced to build to accommodate more students.

It may be noted that the Deaf Reach building is owned by STEVTA which the chief minister gave to Deaf Reach for the center where currently 2000 students were receiving education.

The Founder of Deaf Reach Richard Geary, speaking on the occasion told the CM that there are over 100,000 children with hearing impairment living across the province whom he has to bring to his center for learning.

Richard Geary lauded the support and cooperation of the chief minister for being a propelling force behind the successful operation of the center.

The CM Sindh gave away degrees to the graduating students and also congratulated them and their parents.

Earlier, the chief minister visited classrooms, met with the children, interacted with them, and spent quality time with them, enjoying their company.