Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Lauds Govt Depts, Security Agencies For Working Hard To Face Cyclonic Storm

Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2023 | 09:09 PM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah commended all the provincial government departments, particularly the essential services and the police for working hard with dedication in view of the cyclonic storm and said that the Sindh government had taken effective measures to protect the lives and properties of the people living along the coastal belt as it work wholeheartedly and this kind of teamwork was unprecedented

In a statement issued here from CM House on Friday, Murad Ali Shah said that in view of the cyclone, the Sindh government took effective precautionary measures but with the grace of God, the cyclonic storm had been averted and life in the coastal belt was inching towards normalcy.

In a statement issued here from CM House on Friday, Murad Ali Shah said that in view of the cyclone, the Sindh government took effective precautionary measures but with the grace of God, the cyclonic storm had been averted and life in the coastal belt was inching towards normalcy.

The CM commended all the institutions of the provincial government for their hard work and dedication and expressed gratitude to the Pakistan Army, Navy, Rangers and Maritime Security for their cooperation with his government.

He also thanked the welfare organizations for extending a helping hand to the government in dealing with the situation.

The chief minister also appreciated the cooperation of the people living along the coastal belt and in dangerous buildings in Karachi for vacating their houses. I believe it is quite painful to vacate homes, but it was a question of security and safety of the people, therefore they were requested for the purpose," he said and added they understood the situation and cooperated, he added.

In the end, the chief minister thanked the Meteorological Department for issuing timely alerts to keep the government and the people of the province abreast for taking precautionary measures well in time.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that it was good teamwork demonstrated by all the concerned departments and the institutions to face the cyclonic storm, otherwise, such coordinated efforts have hardly been witnessed in the past.

