Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches C-Art Korangi to provide psychological assessment, behavior therapy

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2023 | 06:46 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurated a newly established unit of the Center of Autism & Rehabilitation Training (C-ART) established by the Sindh Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities at the Government Special education & Rehabilitation Centre, Orangi.

The foundation stone of this building was laid by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto back on 27 December 1994 and it was inaugurated on July 16, 1999. The total covered area of the building spans over 1.90 acres of land (22064 sq. A.).

Murad Shah said that keeping in view the need of the day, along with the services being provided currently by the Special Education & Rehabilitation Centre, Orangi Town, it was proposed to commence Rehabilitation Services for Autistic and Autism Spectrum Disordered disabled children. Services to be rendered through C-ARTS include Rehabilitation Program, Pilot Inclusion Program.

The services it would provide, include Clinics, Psychological Assessment, Behavior Therapy, Socio-Economic Communication Program, Life-Skills Program, Sensory Integration, Physiotherapy, and Skills Training (Sports, Vocational Training, Computer Training, Arts & Music Training).

A total of 150 autistic children will be enrolled in this new unit that boasts 14 rooms each on the Ground and First Floor with separate administrative offices. The center is equipped with a huge verandah, sports playground, and all essential utilities including a dedicated PMT, standby generator, and other facilities.

The Chief Minister was impressed by the dedicated efforts of the staff in bringing the expansion dream to reality.

The event concluded with the award of shields and certificates to all Guests of Honors presented by the Chief Guest- Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah.

