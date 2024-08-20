Open Menu

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Monitors Mouryo Band Situation After Heavy Rains

Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday arrived in Larkana after the recent rains in Sindh along with povincial Minister of Irrigation Department Jam Khan Shoro, MPA Sardar Khan Chandio with irrigation department officials

Together, they visited Maurya loop dam near Larkana, where Jam Khan and Secretary Irrigation Zarif Khuhro briefed the Chief Minister about the status of dams and told that the canals coming out of the right bank of Sukkur Barrage have been closed with heads.

This decision was taken due to heavy rains because there are 6 big canals and 23 canals coming out from the right side of Sukkur barrage and out of 328 canals on the right bank only Dadu canal has been blocked.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister instructed the officials of the Sindh Irrigation Department to monitor the Maurya loop dam because the crops have been damaged due to floods, so the dams should also be strengthened.

Speaking to the media during the visit, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that since the beginning of monsoon in Sindh, there has been more rain than the forecast of the Meteorological Department.

More danger is from the rainwater coming from Koh Sulaiman and mountainous areas, there is a problem with the filling of rainwater in Hamal Lake, MNV Drain and Manshar Lake. Thankfully, there has been no incident, but the media is making a lot of noise, he said.

CM said that according to the vision of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, we are building 21 lacs houses. So far, one and a half lacs houses have been built for the flood victims. It is being done to provide protection to the people.

He said that during another spell of rains on August 25 and 26, there is a risk of flooding on August 26, which I have come to assess.

